Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Whites are coming into the local derby on the back of a nine-game winning streak in the Championship and are favourites to keep the form going against their west Yorkshire rivals.

Farke has made a few changes to the side that lost the FA Cup game at Chelsea on Wednesday night and Glen Kamara is back in midfield for the league fixture.

Archie Gray is again back in the right-back slot and Ilia Gruev is back in the starting eleven to partner Kamara in the centre of the pitch.

Ethan Ampadu has moved back to defence and will partner Joe Rodon as the centre-back pairing, while Junior Firpo will keep his place as the left-back.

Patrick Bamford is back in the starting eleven and will lead the line with Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville completing the attacking line.

Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, Daniel James and Connor Roberts are some of the options Farke has on the bench today for the west Yorkshire derby.

Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield

Meslier, Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Roberts, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph