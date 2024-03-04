Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes that Kieran McKenna’s prior experience of winning promotion with Ipswich Town last season will come in handy this time around, just as his own helps the Whites.

Ipswich managed to win automatic promotion last season after finishing second in the League One table.

They have managed to keep pace with that progress and are now pushing for a second successive promotion, this time to the Premier League.

There are three more teams, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton, that are running neck-and-neck with the Tractor Boys.

Among the four involved bosses, only Farke has prior experience of earning promotion from the Championship.

Giving his view on whether such experience helps, Farke said at a press conference: “Yes, perhaps, we will see.

“It is not a guarantee that we are just there with the perfect outcome. But experience always helps. It is definitely a fact.”

Despite having earned promotion from the third tier, Farke believes that McKenna can bring his experience into play.

“I think also for Kieran [McKenna] it is important that he was involved in the promotion battle because in whatever league you are working the processes are always the same.

“Obviously on the Championship level it is a bit different.

“So, each and every moment of experience also helps. Also how to judge situations also how to calm your emotions down.

“At least experience is something you don’t want to miss heading into such a period.”

Even more remarkable for Ipswich, they are two points ahead of Leeds in second spot, despite having lost both their encounters with the Whites in the Championship this season.