Former Leeds United boss Garry Monk has been handed the manager’s job at League One strugglers Cambridge United, marking a return to football for the 44-year-old.

Monk came within a whisker of leading Leeds to the playoffs when in charge at Elland Road.

He left though after being unable to see eye to eye with then Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani.

The 44-year-old went on to have stints with Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday, but is now back in the game in League One.

Monk has put pen to paper to a contract with Cambridge United which runs until the summer of 2026.

He takes over a side sitting just four points above the drop zone in the League One table.

Cambridge United have lost their last four games on the spin in League One and Monk will quickly try to get them back on track.

Monk’s first game in charge will come next weekend when Northampton Town provide the opposition in League One.

The new Cambridge United boss took charge of 53 games while Leeds boss and registered an impressive win percentage of 47.2 per cent, a percentage he failed to match in any of his subsequent jobs.