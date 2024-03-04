Former Premier League star Pierre van Hooijdonk thinks that Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh is an extremely dangerous player, but does not give his striker enough service.

Newcastle sent Minteh on loan to Feyenoord last summer and the 19-year-old winger has been impressive for the Dutch outfit.

Minteh scored at the weekend in Feyenoord’s 2-2 draw with league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Van Hooijdonk has seen him close up in the Netherlands and hailed Minteh as an extremely dangerous forward, but thinks that nobody, including the Newcastle star himself, knows in which situations he can become dangerous.

The ex-Dutch international also pointed out that Minteh is selfish on the ball, as his fellow forward Santiago Gimenez hardly receives any service from the young winger.

“He is extremely dangerous; only he doesn’t know when and we don’t know when”, Van Hooijdonk said on Dutch TV show Studio Voetbal.

“Gimenez hardly gets any balls from Minteh.

“If Berghuis plays at Ajax, Brobbey knows he’s going to get some balls.

“Minteh is absolutely not reliable for Gimenez.”

Minteh has featured regularly for Arne Slot’s side this season, with Feyenoord currently second in the Eredivisie standings, ten points behind PSV Eindhoven.