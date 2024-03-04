Newcastle United star Joelinton is expected to play again this season after undergoing surgery in January with his rehabilitation going to plan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Joelinton has been out of action since early January after picking up an injury earlier that month.

He had to undergo surgery on his groin and has been undergoing a rehabilitation process.

Now he is well on his course to make a comeback with his rehabilitation going according to plan.

Things, as they stand, mean that Joelinton will be back in action before the end of the season.

The Magpies are also in the process of securing his long-term future with the club by tying him down with a new contract.

Joelinton will enter the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park in the summer and Eddie Howe wants the club to make sure that stays longer.

The 27-year-old joined the Tyneside club back in 2019 for a fee of around £40m from German club 1899 Hoffenheim.