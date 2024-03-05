Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is in line to put €70m into Sampdoria, along with his business partner, by the end of the season.

Radrizzani sold his majority shareholding in Leeds last summer to American investment group the 49ers.

The Italian wasted no time in getting back into the game though and, along with Matteo Manfredi, snapped up Serie B club Sampdoria.

Sampdoria had major financial issues though and Radrizzani has seen more and more of his cash gobbled up.

He has, according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, sunk in €50m with Manfredi which is on course to grow to €70m by the end of the season.

Radrizzani cannot likely even look forward to Sampdoria returning to the top flight this season with his investment.

Sampdoria currently sit in 13th spot in the Serie B table.

Former Leeds United star Ronaldo Vieira remains on the books at Sampdoria and has clocked 13 outings in the Italian second tier for the side this term.

Vieira made 71 appearances for Leeds during his Elland Road spell.