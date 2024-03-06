Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has admitted that the strength of the Gers squad will be put to the test in the next couple of weeks.

Rangers’ defeat to Motherwell last Saturday did not change much as they remained top due to Celtic’s 2-0 loss at Hearts the following day.

However, Clement’s team are preparing for a busy period of games in multiple competitions ahead of the next international break.

Rangers have a two-legged Europa League last-16 tie against Benfica and will be taking on Hibernian in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hibernian before facing Dundee in the league ahead of the break.

Miller admitted that the next two weeks are going to be huge for Rangers and he is worried about the injuries to key players.

The former Gers striker feels the strength of the squad needs to come to the fore for Clement in the coming days.

Miller said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “It’s a big few weeks for Philippe Clement and his men.

“The injuries are stacking up as well so the squad are going to be spread thin over the next four games in a space of 12 days or so.

“It is going to take everybody.”

Clement has been insistent that Rangers will not take any competition lightly this season as they continue to chase trophies.