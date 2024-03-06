Liverpool and Newcastle United linked Julian Nagelsmann will only make a decision over his future after the European Championship in the summer.

Nagelsmann is currently in charge of the Germany national team and his contract will end after the European Championship.

There is already talk of several clubs being interested in snapping up the former Bayern Munich boss in the summer.

Liverpool are considering him amid suggestions he is performing well on their data model, while Newcastle have been claimed to see him as a possible replacement for Eddie Howe.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Nagelsmann is ready to make his suitors wait for his decision.

He is focused on Germany’s preparations for the European Championship at home without any distractions.

It has been claimed that he will not entertain any discussions over his future until Easter at best.

And Nagelsmann will only make a definitive decision over his future after the tournament ends in the summer.

That means if Liverpool or Newcastle want him they would have to wait into the summer to see if he is willing to take over.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors are prepared to wait that long to bring in a new manager.