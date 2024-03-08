Toulouse assistant Pol Garcia has admitted that beating Liverpool in the Europa League is something which, at any other time, would have been impossible.

The French side were drawn in Group E along with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

They managed to qualify for the knockout round playoffs by virtue of finishing second in the group, a feat achieved with the help of a 3-2 win over the Reds.

While a 2-1 aggregate win over Benfica in the playoff round ended their European journey for the season, the club’s assistant manager Garcia has the win over Liverpool to remember.

He has particularly fond memories of the win against Liverpool and insists that it is something that he will remember for the rest of his life.

“There is also our victory against Liverpool”, Garcia was quoted as saying by French outlet Les Violets, while giving an insight into the highlights of the season at their home ground.

“We played the perfect match we imagined beating this team, another time it would have been impossible.

“Once again, it was in our stadium with the support of our people.

“It’s something I will remember forever.”

Despite the defeat to Toulouse, Liverpool managed to top the group, beating the French side 5-1 when they visited Merseyside.