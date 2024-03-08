Kevin Thomson has insisted that it would be a massive achievement if Rangers manage to beat a team of Benfica’s stature and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Rangers managed to come away with a 2-2 draw against Benfica in Portugal on Thursday night in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie.

The Glasgow giants have been great at home in Europe in recent seasons and will back themselves to get a result in front of their own fans at Ibrox next Thursday night.

Thomson stressed that Rangers do not need to fear Benfica at home and feels the result in Portugal has shown that they can go toe-to-toe with the Portuguese giants.

He believes Rangers are now favourites in the tie and feels if they now move to the last eight it would be a massive achievement given the stature of Benfica in European football.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “I don’t think Rangers have anything to fear as they go back to Ibrox next Thursday.

“This will give them a massive boost as they know they can match this team and at home, you expect Rangers to create better opportunities.

“The tie is finely in the balance but with it being at home and Rangers’ Europa League home form, I would put Rangers as favourites to progress.

“If they do against a club of history and size of this one like Benfica, it would be a phenomenal achievement.”

Rangers did reach the final of the Europa League recently and will hope to extend their run in Europe this season.