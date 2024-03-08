Sam Byram is of the view that Leeds United’s Yorkshire rivals become motivated when they face the Whites and stressed that they are under no illusions about tonight’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Leeds to Hillsborough tonight and the visitors are determined to secure three points against their Yorkshire rivals.

The Owls are in a relegation battle, but have won their last four games as they show real fight and desire to survive.

Byram insists that Leeds are under no illusions that their encounter against Sheffield Wednesday will be easy and added that they are expecting a strong fight from the Owls.

The Whites star also warned his team-mates that their Yorkshire rivals always get fired up when they face Leeds.

“I think Yorkshire clubs, when they see Leeds coming, especially away, they are fired up”, Byram told Leeds United’s official media.

“I don’t know whether it will sell out, but they will come in and want a fight on their hands, it is what we need to expect.

“We need to focus on ourselves and do what we can do best, not go there with the illusion that it is going to be easy, because it definitely will not be.”

Leeds have not won against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in their last three meetings and all eyes will be on Daniel Farke’ team to see whether they can change that record.