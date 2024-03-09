Feyenoord legend Regi Blinker has insisted that in time Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh has the potential to be a top player.

Minteh joined Newcastle last summer from Odense BK and the Magpies made the decision to send him to the Netherlands with Feyenoord for the season.

The 19-year-old winger has been hugely impressive in the Netherlands this season and Feyenoord are already planning to try and extend his loan stay beyond the end of their current deal with Newcastle.

He has scored seven times in all competitions in the ongoing campaign and Blinker is an admirer of Minteh.

The former Feyenoord star conceded that he lacks a bit of patience when he is on the ball, but given his talent, he has the ability to become a top player with age and more experience.

The former Feyenoord winger told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad (via Voetbal Primeur): “Minteh is often restless on the ball, but that may be due to his age.

“When he is on the ball, he is almost always threatening, so he certainly has it in him.

“As he gets more experienced, he will show it more often and if that happens, Minteh has the potential to reach the top.”

Newcastle will likely be impressed with the performances Minteh has shown on loan at Feyenoord.

They have a decision to make on whether to extend his stay in Rotterdam or call him back to Newcastle in the summer.