Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese has claimed that he will soon hold talks with Newcastle United over extending Yankuba Minteh’s loan stay in Rotterdam.

Newcastle signed the winger from Odense BK last summer and immediately loaned him out to Dutch giants Feyenoord for the season.

The 19-year-old has been impressive in Rotterdam this season and has scored six times and laid on three assists in 18 Eredivisie appearances.

Feyenoord have been impressed enough with what they have seen of Minteh and want to keep him at the club next season as well.

Te Kloese confirmed that he will soon hold talks with Newcastle over extending the winger’s loan stay at Feyenoord beyond the end of their current agreement.

The Feyenoord general manager marvelled at the attacker’s pace and development and pointed out that he is still very young.

Te Kloese told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad (via Voetbal Primeur): “Newcastle United will discuss this in April.

“He is getting better.

“His speed is incredible and he is still very young.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to loan out the winger to Feyenoord again in the summer or look to integrate him into their first-team squad.