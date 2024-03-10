Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:45 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds come into what could be a key Premier League fixture when it comes to deciding the title high on confidence, following a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League in midweek.

However, Manchester City have proven their effectiveness time and again, and will be hopeful of dealing a big blow to Liverpool’s title aspirations.

Manchester City have also been superb on the road of late, winning their last ten games on their travels.

Caoimhin Kelleher slots in between the sticks for Liverpool today, with a back four fielded by the Reds consisting of Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while in the final third Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez lead the charge.

Klopp can look to the bench if changes are needed at any point and his options include Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Salah, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Nallo, Koumas