Mark Wilson believes that the biggest issue with Celtic at the moment is their lack of consistency and no one knows what team will turn up for a game.

Celtic needed two late goals on Sunday to see off Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup to win 4-2 at Parkhead.

The away side battled hard but Celtic ultimately scored twice late to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Wilson admitted that the lack of consistency in their performance levels is the biggest issue with the Celtic team at the moment.

He stressed that while they were terrific against Dundee recently, they lost to Hearts last weekend and were patchy in the quarter-final against Livingston despite succeeding in winning the game.

The former Bhoy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The problem for Celtic is just now that you don’t know what you are getting from week to week from them.

“I watched them against Dundee and they were fabulous.

“You watched them against Hearts, they were okay, they were within the game but lost it.

“Today they won but in periods.”

Celtic will be in league action next weekend when they will host St. Johnstone at Parkhead, in their final game ahead of the international break.