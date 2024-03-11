Leeds United loan star Robin Koch has claimed that he is already aware whether he will be in the Germany squad for the next set of international games.

Julian Nagelsmann is set to announce his Germany squad this week for the international friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

Koch has been in terrific form for Eintracht Frankfurt, the club he joined last summer on loan from Leeds and is in line to complete a permanent move to in the summer.

His performances have led to suggestions that the defender could be back in the Germany squad after an absence of almost three years.

The centre-back revealed that he has spoken to Germany coach Nagelsmann and is already aware of whether he will be in the squad for the next two games or not, based on the conversations he has had.

Asked if he has spoken to Nagelsmann, the Leeds loanee was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: “Yes, we spoke.

“I already know whether I am in or not.

“You’ll find out in a few days whether I’ll be there or not.”

Koch already has eight international caps for Germany but last played his national team in June 2021.

Barring a turnaround, Koch will officially cease being a Leeds player when his deal expires on 30th June.