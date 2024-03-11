Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting eleven to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Magpies head into the clash sitting in tenth spot in the Premier League standings, with Chelsea a place and four points worse off in eleventh.

Eddie Howe’s side can move up to seventh with victory tonight, as they bid to make sure they have European football on the table once again next season.

The earlier league meeting between the two sides this season saw Newcastle thrash Chelsea 4-1 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have Martin Dubravka in goal, while the back four is Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Newcastle deploy Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe has options on the bench to call for if needed tonight and they include Matt Targett and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley