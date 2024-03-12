Hibernian star Jair Tavares is of the view that Hibs offer the best environment in Scotland and stressed that the Easter Road faithful are crazy about the club.

The 23-year-old winger joined Hibs on a free transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

This season, Tavares has been a regular under Nick Montgomery, featuring 21 league games while netting two goals.

Tavares believes that Hibs are excellent at developing players and stressed that the Easter Road outfit provide their players with the best environment in Scotland.

The Hibees star praised Hibernian supporters’ passion for the club and also pointed out that Easter Road is a beautiful stadium.

“I didn’t know the club at all until I got the offer and came here”, Tavares told Portuguese daily A Bola.

“But they are an excellent club for developing players.

“In Scotland, they are just behind Rangers and Celtic, on a par with Hearts and Aberdeen.

“Hibernian offer you the best conditions, with a beautiful stadium, too, and fans who are crazy about the club.”

Taveres’ recent form has taken a dip and he will be determined to finish the season on a high note by helping Hibs qualify for a European tournament next season.