Hibernian star Jair Tavares has warned Benfica that they will face a frenetic and electrifying atmosphere at Ibrox when they take on Rangers and stated that the Gers supporters are so passionate that they do not shut up for a second.

Rangers drew 2-2 against Benfica away from home in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, despite leading the game twice.

On Thursday, Rangers are set to welcome the Portuguese giants to Ibrox for the second leg as they look to seal a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Tavares, who is an academy product of Benfica, warned the Portuguese outfit that they are set to encounter a wild and electrifying atmosphere at Ibrox on Thursday.

The Hibs star also pointed out that such is the passion of Rangers fans for their club that they do not stop for a second from supporting their team and stressed that sometimes opposition sides feel like they are playing on the pitch against the Gers faithful.

“Benfica will come up against a frenetic and electrifying atmosphere”, Tavares told Portuguese daily A Bola.

“I think those are the right words to describe the atmosphere at Ibrox.

“The Rangers fans are extremely loud and passionate about their club.

“They don’t shut up for a second, always supporting the team from start to finish, and sometimes it even feels like they’re on the pitch playing against you.”

Rangers have yet to defeat Benfica in their last three meetings, but on Thursday they will be determined to seal the win in front of their home crowd to progress to the next round.