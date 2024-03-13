Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon has, early signs suggest, avoided a serious knee injury in what is a big boost for the Magpies, according to the Daily Mail.

Gordon was forced off during the course of Newcastle’s defeat at Chelsea and there were concerns he may have suffered a significant injury.

He limped off with a knee injury and losing Gordon for a period of time would have been a big blow for Eddie Howe.

Gordon though, early signs suggest, has avoided a serious knee injury and is expected to make a quick recovery.

It could put the attacker in line to be involved with England over the international break.

Newcastle have been hit by injury issues throughout the season, with Howe’s options being stretched thin.

The Magpies sit in tenth spot in the Premier League table and have lost 12 of their 28 games.

There is every possibility that from having Champions League football this season, Newcastle will have no European football at all next term.