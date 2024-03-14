Former Rangers midfielder Derek McInnes believes Benfica just have better forward players than the Gers, after they were knocked out of the Europa League by the Portuguese giants.

With the last 16 tie locked at 2-2, both sides did battle at Ibrox in a bid to progress and Philippe Clement’s men came up short.

A Rafa Silva goal in the 66th minute handed Benfica a 1-0 win on the night and a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Rangers dominated possession and controlled large portions of the game, but struggled to produce any real genuine threat to the Benfica goal.

McInnes believes that Rangers should feel no shame in being put out by Benfica and stressed the Portuguese have the better attackers.

He said on TNT Sports: “Benfica just had better forward players than Rangers. The goal sucked the life out of Rangers, they never really responded.

“There’s no shame in losing to a team like this.

“Maybe in a year, Philippe Clement’s side might have a better shot in a tie like this.”

Rangers will now need to focus on staying at the top of the Scottish Premiership and pushing to win the Scottish Cup.