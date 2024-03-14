Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that Leeds United loanee Robin Koch deserves his call-up to the national team and thinks his time at Elland Road made him more mature.

Koch has been in supreme form in Germany since joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Leeds last summer.

He has been regularly termed as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga this season and it has led to him getting back into the Germany squad after a three-year absence.

Nagelsmann admitted that Koch’s time at Leeds has helped him to mature both as a player and person and now he is one of the best centre-backs in Germany at the moment.

He indicated that the centre-back is an automatic choice in his starting eleven but that will mean he will push himself and the others in training.

The Germany boss believes his performances this season deserved this call-up to the national team again.

Nagelsmann said in a press conference: “Robin has matured through his experience abroad. This also affects his personality.

“He speaks a lot, can coach and is currently one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga.

“He also takes on that role.

“Not automatically being in the first eleven is a good thing. Robin will step on the gas in training, lead the way and push others.

“The selection is a reward for his development and his very solid season.”

Koch is set to officially end his association with Leeds at the end of June when his contract expires; he will then sign for Eintracht Frankfurt.