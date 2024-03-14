Kenny Miller has insisted that he has not seen any of the big teams roll over Rangers in the Europa League over the last few seasons.

Rangers managed a 2-2 draw at Benfica last week and are being backed to complete the job at home tonight and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Glasgow giants have beaten some top teams in Europe over the last few seasons and have taken on the mantle of being the giant killers of the Europa League.

Miller stressed that some of the big European teams are often hyped ahead of them facing Rangers but pointed out that none of them ever rolled over Rangers in the competition in the last few years.

He conceded that he is not going as far as terming Rangers the favourites to win tonight but insisted that he did not think Benfica were all that good in the first leg at home.

The former Rangers striker said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “We look at these big European teams and think they are going to come and walk all over the top of our teams.

“I am yet to see a team really who have come here and done that to Rangers, particularly in the last few seasons, home or away.

“I know at the start of the season it was a disaster in the Champions League qualifier but that was also up a level.

“I think it’s a toss of a coin.

“I wouldn’t put Rangers as favourites but after watching that game, I didn’t think Benfica were great.”

Rangers reached the final of the Europa League as recently as the 2021/22 season.