Fabio Silva believes that though perhaps he has the least input to make regarding his future at Rangers, he and the Scottish club will do everything possible to extend his stay if they win trophies.

Silva scored the second goal that helped the Gers register a 2-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

That was Silva’s fourth goal of the season, though the 21-year-old’s long-term future in Glasgow remains in doubt.

Wolves loan star Silva is keen on staying put at Ibrox beyond this season, though he insists that he himself has the least input regarding his future.

For now, though, the focus for Silva is to enjoy the next two months of football and then if Rangers manage to win trophies and things go well, the desire will be to do everything to stay on the longer run.

“Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here”, Silva was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“But we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay.”

Rangers do not have the option to make Silva’s move permanent at the end of his current spell, but could look for another loan.