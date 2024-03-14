Barry Ferguson is of the view that Rangers star Jack Butland deserves a national team call-up for his performances in Gers colours.

Rangers signed the 31-year-old goalkeeper on a free transfer in the summer and Butland has kept 17 clean sheets in 29 league games.

Butland received his last England call-up in 2019 and with Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope injured, he is expected to get into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming international friendlies.

Ferguson hailed Butland as an unbelievable signing for Rangers and stressed that the 31-year-old’s presence at the back has been vital for them.

The ex-Rangers star pointed out that Butland is a great organiser and believes that his excellent displays throughout the season with Rangers deserve a national team call-up.

When asked about whether Butland should receive a call from the England boss, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He deserves it; I think he has been an unbelievable signing for Rangers.

“His consistency levels have been great.

“Some of the saves he made and I always go back to it, sometimes when you play at home, especially for Celtic and Rangers, you have the vast majority of possession and you only need to make one save and that means your concentration level has to be sky high, and Jack Butland’s has been.

“His form has been excellent; he is a presence at the back.

“You can see he is a real organiser; absolutely delighted [if he gets called up] and in my opinion, he deserves to be called up.”

Now all eyes will be on Southgate to see whether the 31-year-old will make his return to the England team in the upcoming international break.