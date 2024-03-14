Fixture: Rangers vs Benfica

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven to welcome Portuguese giants Benfica in the Europa League this evening.

The first leg of the last 16 clash between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw in Portugal and hangs finely in the balance tonight.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is banking on the Ibrox factor, with a big atmosphere, to weigh heavily in his side’s favour.

Benfica arrive in Glasgow on the back of a 3-1 win over Estoril, which keeps them firmly in the hunt for the Portuguese title, a point behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this evening and in front of him sits a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In midfield, John Lundstram plays, along with Mohamed Diomande.

Also selected are Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Fabio Silva, with Cyriel Dessers leading the line.

If Clement wants to shake things up he has options off the bench to call for and they include Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin.

Rangers Team vs Benfica

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Diomande, Lawrence, Wright, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Cantwell, Matondo, Roofe, Davies, Barisic, King, Raskin, McCausland, Yfeko, Fraser, McKinnon