Former Leeds United star David Prutton believes that the Millwall fans are rubbing their hands in the hope of ending the Whites’ unbeaten run at Elland Road.

Leeds are the only team in the Championship this season who are unbeaten at their home ground.

They are now set to welcome Millwall, who have recently managed to turn their form around under new manager Neil Harris, to Elland Road this weekend.

Prutton thinks that Millwall have showcased under Harris that they are well capable of defeating top teams in the Championship and is of the view that the Lions fans will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of becoming the first team this season to defeat Leeds at home.

The former Whites star stressed that Leeds taking on Millwall at Elland Road has always been a feisty affair and stated that, knowing Harris, he is sure that the Lions boss will be absolutely up for the game.

“The difference in direction that they wanted to go in under former boss Joe Edwards didn’t quite work out, even though performances weren’t disastrous”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“They just weren’t getting the results.

“Now under Neil they are getting results and they have shown they can beat very, very good sides and pen back very good sides.

“Millwall at Elland Road is always a feisty affair and their fans will be rubbing their hands together hoping to be the first team to beat Leeds in the league this year.

“Knowing Neil like I do and how competitive he is and how much he will love coming up against Leeds, he will be absolutely mad for it.”

The last time Leeds hosted Millwall at Elland Road in 2020, they came out 3-2 victorious over the Lions despite trailing the game 2-0.