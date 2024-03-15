Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has admitted being paired with Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-final was not lucky for his side.

The Italians have been drawn to face Liverpool in the last eight of the European competition and will play a side who demolished Sparta Prague in the last round.

Liverpool recorded an 11-2 win on aggregate over the Czech giants, while Atalanta edged out Sporting Lisbon 3-2 on aggregate.

Percassi is excited about Atalanta having the chance to play at Anfield, but is clear that the draw has not been kind to the Italians.

He is keen for the fans to enjoy their night out on Merseyside.

“It wasn’t a lucky draw”, Percassi was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“At the same time, we have the pleasure of playing against the strongest.

“For Bergamo, it will be something extraordinary to host Liverpool, who are one of the greatest clubs in the world.

“The setting for the fans will certainly be spectacular.

“Covid prevented us from being able to let our fans admire many champions during the Champions League match and now they will be able to do it.

“At Anfield we will have already won.”

Atalanta currently sit in sixth spot in the Serie A standings and will be looking to try to cause a shock against Liverpool.