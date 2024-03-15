Steven Thompson has insisted that Rangers are a better team than they showed against Benfica on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Rangers crashed out of the competition after losing 1-0 to Benfica at Ibrox, which meant they lost the last 16 tie 3-2.

The Glasgow giants were backing themselves to get the job done at home and dominated possession of the ball but they created very limited opportunities.

Thompson conceded that Rangers only had two or three efforts on target, which was not enough at home and they paid for not making the Benfica goalkeeper work hard for the clean sheet.

The former Rangers star is disappointed as he feels Philippe Clement’s side have more quality and are better than they displayed against Benfica in the second leg of the Europa League tie.

Thompson said on BBC Radio Scotland: “Rangers for their possession and their control at times, during the game, did not do enough.

“At this level, you are only going to get a couple of chances and Rangers tonight only probably had maybe two or three at max efforts on target at home.

“It’s not enough.

“They did not make Trubin work nearly enough and ultimately it has been a good run of Rangers.

“They can now concentrate on the domestic front but it’s a disappointment as Rangers are better than what they showed this evening.”

Rangers will go into the international break with a Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday.