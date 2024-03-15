Steven Thompson has insisted that Rangers’ Europa League exit will further sharpen the focus of the Gers players on the domestic front as they push to chase a treble.

Rangers were knocked out of Europe on Thursday night after they lost 1-0 at home to Benfica at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants will now look to focus on maintaining their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they travel to Dens Park to take on Dundee on Sunday

Rangers have already won the Scottish League Cup and are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as well where they will take on Hearts next month.

Thompson stressed that the exit from Europe will help the players to refocus on the domestic run-in and further sharpen them for the rest of the season.

He insisted that with Rangers chasing a treble, the Rangers players will find a way to remain upbeat and energetic despite the volume of games they will be involved in.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “What it will do is close this chapter on what has been a good and positive European run and it will refocus the players for the domestic run-in.

“Not a lot of games left and the amount of work they have put in to get into this position – top of the league, semi-final of one cup, another cup already in the bag and the treble is a possibility.

“If anything, this just sharpens your focus on the domestic competitions and it’s funny when you come towards the end of the season and you have so much to play for, you find energy.”

Rangers will go into an international break after the Dundee game and will return from it with a home game against Hibernian.