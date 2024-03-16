Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius has admitted that his ambition is to become a number one again and play regularly at the highest level.

Karius joined Newcastle in September 2022 but has featured just twice in nearly two complete seasons.

He played in the EFL Cup final defeat against Manchester United last year and featured in a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League last month.

Even in the absence of the injured Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka has been preferred over the German by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Karius conceded that he knew when he was joined that Newcastle had a settled number one, but insisted that he has been working hard in training to get more opportunities.

The German stressed that his aim is still becoming a number one goalkeeper and he is certain that he has the talent to play regularly at the highest levels again.

He told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato): “When I arrived, they already had a starting goalkeeper and it wasn’t easy for me.

“I am definitely aiming to play more and that’s why I am training hard every day.

“I want to go back to being number one like I always have been except for the last two years.

“When I get to play I do well and I know I have enough qualities to perform at the highest levels again.”

Karius will be out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if the Magpies try to keep hold of him.