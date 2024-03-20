Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has warned Championship league leaders Leeds United that the Foxes have made a name for themselves by being the underdogs and they will be better at chasing than being on top.

The Foxes had been enjoying a 12-point lead at the top before losing three successive games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and QPR.

That saw their position come under threat and after a 2-2 draw against Hull City in their last league match, they find themselves being replaced by Leeds on top, though they have a game in hand.

With nine games remaining in the regular campaign for Leicester, Piper, a Leicester City academy graduate, believes that it will be better for Enzo Maresca’s side to chase table-toppers Leeds than protect their position on top of the table.

He even floated the idea that Leicester could beat Reading to the most number of points accumulated during a single Championship table.

“What are we known as at this football club? The underdogs”, Piper told the BBC.

“I do think we’re better at chasing instead of trying to have that mental pressure of staying at the top of the table.

“You might see us now win the last nine games and break Reading’s record.

“A lot of these players came down form the Premier League and aren’t used to this schedule.

“They’ve had to get used to all that as well as a new philosophy.

“To be where we are at this stage of the season is tremendous.”

Leeds have won eleven of their last 12 Championship games, while Leicester have won just six of their last 12 league outings.