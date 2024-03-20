Rangers talent Adam Devine has lauded Philippe Clement for his man-management skills, revealing that the Belgian urged him to keep going even when he was disappointed with his performance in training.

Devine worked with the Belgian at Rangers until leaving to go on loan with Motherwell in the winter transfer window.

However, within the limited period of time he got with Clement, Devine saw the changes that were brought in.

Devine was struck by Clement’s excellent man-management skills, with the Belgian telling him that he was doing well when he himself thought that his performances were not up to the mark.

“He helped me on and off the training pitch”, Devine told the Rangers Review.

“When I didn’t think I was at it in training, he said to me that he thought I was doing well and he urged me to keep going and keep training.”

Clement has transformed Rangers’ fortunes since he took charge and they are now favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title.

And for Devine, much of that comes from Clement’s man-management skills.

“He came in and really lifted the mood in there and all the boys love playing under him.

“He is a really good manager.

“He knows what he wants to do and how he is going to do it and the performances and results speak for themselves.

“His man-management is very good and I think you can see that with the way the players are playing for him.

“They are flying just now. That is not just by chance.”

Devine will want to do enough during his loan spell to convince Clement to give him a chance to stake his claim at Rangers next term.