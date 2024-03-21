Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has not made a decision on his future yet amidst interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Spaniard is one of the most wanted coaches in world football at the moment and is being chased by Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Both clubs have identified him as their top target and are pushing hard to take him to their respective teams ahead of next season.

Bayer Leverkusen have been quietly confident that the 42-year-old will continue at the club next season.

According to German magazine Kicker, Alonso himself has not made a decision on his future either way.

The Spaniard is focused on a season where Bayer Leverkusen can win the Bundesliga and the Europa League.

For the moment, he is in no hurry to make a decision despite Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s need for clarity over their next manager.

Alonso has also been involved with planning for next season with Leverkusen, which gives the club more hope that he will stay.