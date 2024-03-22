Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has warned that the Gers’ title rivals Celtic getting key players back fit cannot be underestimated.

The Gers have seized control of the Scottish Premiership title race under Philippe Clement and though they currently sit second, winning their game in hand on Celtic would put them top of the pile again.

Celtic have often underwhelmed with their performances this season, while Rangers have seemed in supreme form under Clement.

Some feel that it is Rangers who are firmly in control in the title fight, but former Gers skipper McCulloch is wary due to Celtic getting key men back fit.

He thinks the impact of that cannot be underestimated.

“I don’t see an obvious favourite. I can see it going as far as the last day”, McCulloch explained to the Press Association.

“Celtic are getting players back, the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate are massive players for Celtic, and you can’t disregard that.

“Celtic have maybe had their ups and downs in the last months and they’ve maybe not played to their capabilities this season but they’re a very good team.

“You can’t just disregard them and say ‘right, that’s it, Rangers are going to win the league’. There’s a lot of football to be played until the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see which players and which team holds their nerve.”

When Rangers come back from the international break they will play host to Hibernian, while Celtic will take on Livingston.

Both games come just before the two Glasgow giants meet each other at Ibrox.