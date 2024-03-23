Former England goalkeeper David James has written Arsenal off in the Premier League title race and thinks ultimately it will be Liverpool and Manchester City who battle it out at the end of the campaign.

A 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City in their respective last Premier League games let Arsenal move to the top of the pile on goal difference.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have 64 points from 28 games, while Manchester City are a point behind having played the same number of matches.

James is excited about the situation and believes that it is shaping up to be the best title race in the Premier League for some time.

“It is shaping up to be the best one [title races] in years”, James told the BBC.

Despite Arsenal’s presence in the mix, James believes that the Gunners are only there to make the race interesting and it will ultimately boil down to Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I might say this to my own pain at the end of the season but I still think it is between Man City and Liverpool. I think Arsenal are there making it colourful but I don’t think they’re there to win it.

“Only one team can win it and you can run really fast and get really close but that doesn’t make you the winner.

“What I have seen from Manchester City and Liverpool this season, I think it is between those two and Arsenal are making it colourful”, James added.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will pick up their respective title bids after the international break, with the Gunners and the Cityzens set to clash on 31st March.