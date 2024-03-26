Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen is sceptical of Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh’s willingness to stay at Feyenoord next season.

Newcastle signed Minteh last summer and immediately loaned him out to Feyenoord where has been enjoying success this season.

Feyenoord have already stated their interest in keeping him at the club next season and will soon hold talks with Newcastle over potentially extending his loan stay.

Minteh also claimed that if there is an opportunity to stay at the Rotterdam club, he would love to have that chance and continue at De Kuip.

However, Driessen, who is the chief football writer of prestigious Dutch daily De Telegraaf, is sceptical of the winger’s words.

He pointed out that he had no option but to stay what the Feyenoord supporters wanted to hear when asked.

Driessen said on the Kick-off Podcast (via VoetbalZone): “Minteh was immediately put back on the saddle and it’s all great.

“That’s what the boy had to say because he was sitting with Feyenoord supporters.

“And the fact he is communicating with a Feyenoord audience and would he have said, ‘No I don’t want to stay here; I want to go to Newcastle United’?

“He would not have said that as he would be whistled in the next match.”

Newcastle will assess Minteh’s performances this season before deciding his future, along with his camp over the summer.