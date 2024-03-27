Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster has revealed he only has a glimmer of hope that Leeds United loan star Darko Gyabi will be back again this season.

The midfielder injured his groin during training with Argyle and was sent to see a specialist earlier this month.

Gyabi was told that he would need to go under the knife to fix the problem and he is now back at Leeds to work on his recovery.

Foster admits that the high likelihood is that the injury has ended Gyabi’s season and in the process his loan spell at Plymouth.

However, there does remain a glimmer of hope that Gyabi could be back and Foster will continue to speak to Leeds to keep himself up to date on the midfielder’s recovery efforts.

“He has returned to Leeds for treatment. We will continue to have dialogue with Leeds and see how Darko is getting on”, Foster was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live.

“I only spoke to him yesterday morning actually, just to see how he was.

“There is a glimmer of hope with Darko but I wouldn’t hang my hat on it to be fair.

“He’s gutted. I don’t think he expected the specialist to say that it required surgery.

“I think he was hoping it would be a conservative treatment period or perhaps an injection.”

Gyabi, 20, has made ten appearances in the Championship for Plymouth this season after joining on loan from Leeds in January.

If he fails to recover in time to play any further part this season then Gyabi will focus on getting back to impress Daniel Farke at Leeds over the course of pre-season.