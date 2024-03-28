Former AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini is being looked at as a potential replacement for Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United, according to i News.

Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave since he told Newcastle that he would like to become the new sporting director at Manchester United.

The two clubs continue to remain in talks to agree compensation, but Newcastle are stepping up on their efforts to bring in his replacement.

Paul Mitchell and former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto have been spoken to, but Odgers Berndtson – the executive search consultancy acting as the intermediary in the process – have cast their net far and wide.

It has been claimed that they are also considering the option of bringing Maldini to St. James’ Park.

He had a legendary career at AC Milan and with Italy, and later even served as the technical director at the San Siro.

The Italian was praised for some of the work he carried out at the Rossoneri before he was sacked last year.

Current Sporting Lisbon director of football Hugo Viana has also emerged onto Newcastle’s radar.

The club are aiming to have a new sporting director in place before the start of the summer transfer window.