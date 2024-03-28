Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson is sure that the squad Daniel Farke has at his disposal is good enough to compete in the Premier League.

The Whites have been in impressive form in the Championship this term and are well placed to secure automatic promotion just a year after they were relegated.

Farke’s men could even win the Championship title, in what would be an impressive turnaround from the disarray the club were in when they went down.

Robinson believes the current group is better than the squad in the Premier League last term and could compete in the top flight right now.

The 44-year-old went on to pick the likes of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe as the difference makers, who he feels can better sustain the pressure of the Premier League.

“I think Leeds are better equipped for the Premier League this season than they were last season in the Premier League”, Robinson told the BBC’s The Football News Show.

“I am looking at this squad now they let players go on loan, they have four or five players out on loan now this season currently who played in the Premier League last year.

“That squad wasn’t good enough to compete in the Premier League. They got relegated, they got relegated for a reason.

“When I look at the players they have got now, the likes of Joe Rodon, [Ethan] Ampadu they have come into this side.

“The way that [Crysencio] Summerville is playing, [Wilfried] Gnonto is playing, [Joel] Piroe has come in Rutter has come into his own. Then we talk about Archie Gray – the quality that young man has.

“The way that Leeds are, the way Leeds play and the quality of their squad, I genuinely believe as they are now, if they do go through they will make a couple of additions.

“But I think they have got a squad that is capable of competing in the Premier League with what they already have.”

It is unclear how much money Farke will have to play with in the transfer window if Leeds do manage to go up to the Premier League this season, but the German will be keen to strengthen.