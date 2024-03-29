Rangers out on loan star Sam Lammers thinks his uncle John Lammers, a former manager and player, has brought him good luck during his spell at FC Utrecht.

Lammers departed Rangers in the January transfer window in an attempt to get his career back on track and joined Utrecht.

He struggled to live up to his billing at Rangers, but has had more success at Utrecht and has got amongst the goals; Lammers has struck three times in the Eredivisie.

John, a former striker and manager, most recently at Heracles, has been to see his nephew in action.

And Lammers thinks that he has brought luck, while as a former striker he is always useful to talk to.

“He has already come to the stadium two or three times; he’s often brought good luck”, Lammers said on Cafe Galgenwaard.

“We haven’t played many bad games since the winter break, but we still have a lot of contact and we talk regularly.

“He of course was also a striker, so we can discuss many things.”

Lammers will want to get an impressive loan spell at Utrecht under his belt ahead of a summer return to Rangers.

And all eyes will be on whether he can play his way into Philippe Clement’s plans over the course of pre-season.