Rangers legend Graeme Souness has revealed that he has heard Ridvan Yilmaz is not settled in Scotland.

The Gers snapped Yilmaz up from Turkish side Besiktas and he has taken time to show his best in a Rangers shirt.

While at Rangers, Yilmaz has been consistently linked with a return to Turkey, though the Gers have been reluctant to do business.

Rangers are likely to lose one left-back in the shape of Borna Barisic in the summer and may not want to lose Yilmaz too.

Souness though says that Yilmaz has not taken to life in Scotland and could be looking to make his way back to Turkey.

“We’ve got a young guy in Glasgow, Ridvan Yilmaz, who I saw play for Rangers in the Old Firm game three weeks ago, and he was one of the best players on the pitch”, Souness said on Turkish broadcaster TRT World.



“Unfortunately, from a Rangers perspective, I’m hearing he’s not terribly settled in Scotland and looking to get back here [to Turkey].”

Yilmaz could lift the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season and then enjoy Champions League football at Ibrox if he stays at the club into next term.

If the defender is unsettled though then Rangers may have an impossible task persuading him to stay.