Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has insisted that his side’s form has been fuelled by the belief in each other that the players have.

The Whites are the current Championship leaders and have the chance to extend their lead at the top when they play Watford tonight.

The Yorkshire giants are firm favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League and are also being touted as the potential winners of the Championship season as well.

Bamford admitted that consistency has played a major role in Leeds doing well this season in the Championship but feels more importantly it has been a complete team effort.

He insisted that there is real belief in each other amongst the players and that has reflected in their collective performances until this far in the campaign.

The Leeds striker said on LUTV: “Consistency in the Championship is the key.

“I think there have been numerous factors that have played a part in how well we have done since the turn of the year.

“It’s a team effort really and everyone is playing their part.

“It feels like it gives you that confidence when you go on the pitch, you have just got the belief in the player next to you that they are going to do their job and they are going to do it really well.

“That has helped and everyone has been outstanding.”

Leeds have a trip to Vicarage Road tonight to take on Watford before they host Hull City on Monday night.