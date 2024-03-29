Fixture: Watford vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Championship meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Whites saw promotion rivals Leicester City slip to defeat at Bristol City earlier today and Farke will be keen for his men to capitalise.

Leeds have been on a superb run of form, but Farke admitted pre-match that a number of his players would hardly get the chance to train as they were coming back from international duty.

Nevertheless, Leeds will start this evening as firm favourites to pick up all three points and continue their promotion push.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds, who have Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper and Sam Byram as a back four.

Midfield sees Farke look to Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara to control the play, while Crysensio Summerville, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter support Patrick Bamford.

Farke can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo.

Leeds United Team vs Watford

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Firpo, Cresswell, Shackleton, Crew, Anthony, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph