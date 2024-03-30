Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have named their side to play host to Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox this afternoon.

With the season now entering its business end, Gers boss Philippe Clement will be well aware that his men cannot afford any slip-ups.

Hibs visit boosted in confidence from a 3-0 win over Livingston in their last outing, while Rangers were forced to deal with frustration before the international break when their meeting with Dundee was called off.

Clement’s men beat Hibernian 3-0 as recently as March in the Scottish Cup.

The Gers have Jack Butland in goal today, while at the back Clement goes with a four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

Midfield sees Rangers go with John Lundstram and Mohamed Diomande, while Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright and Fabio Silva support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement has options on the bench to call for if needed and they include Tom Lawrence and Ross McCausland.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Wright, Silva, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Lawrence, Matondo, Sima, Sterling, Balogun, King, Raskin, McCausland