Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes the Tottenham Hotspur game is the one for the Reds to be wary about in their Premier League title hunt.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 on Easter Sunday to continue their title push.

Some felt that Roberto De Zerbi’s side would be a real banana skin for Liverpool, but the Reds came through the encounter with the Seagulls unscathed.

For Gillespie though, it is Tottenham who represent the toughest test for Liverpool from their remaining games, even if Brighton did have the capability to be tricky opponents.

“I think Spurs will be the one to cause an awful lot of problems”, Gillespie said on LFC TV post match.

“Brighton have that capability to cause problems, but I think Liverpool went about their business really well.”

Liverpool are due to play host to Tottenham at Anfield on 4th May and Spurs may arrive on Merseyside needing points to qualify for next season’s Champions League.



The earlier game between the two teams this season had VAR controversy as Spurs ran out 2-1 winners.