Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side to entertain Everton in a Premier League clash this evening.

Howe has recently been hit by another injury blow as defender Jamaal Lascelles could be out until Christmas with a serious knee injury.

He did see his Magpies side complete a thrilling comeback at the weekend to beat West Ham United 4-3 and will be keen for back to back wins to be recorded this evening.

Newcastle have not lost at home against Everton since 2019 and the last three games at St James’ Park have all produced Magpies wins.

Martin Dubravka slots into goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe plays Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall as a four.

Midfield sees Howe go with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson, while further up the pitch Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

Howe can change the game through his substitutions if necessary and he has options, that include Matt Ritchie and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Team vs Everton

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Willock, White, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson