Former Championship star Sam Parkin feels that Daniel James’ form at Leeds United has gone more or less unnoticed due to the brilliance of some of his team-mates.

James scored a 45-yard screamer in stoppage time against Hull City in Leeds’ 3-1 win at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

The Welshman suffered the horrible luck of being the player who missed the penalty that saw Wales miss out on going to the European Championship this summer over the recent international break.

The winger roared back with his performance for Leeds and Parkin thinks that his form for Leeds this season has gone under the radar because of his team-mates.

He stressed that players such as Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been so good, it is hard to believe that even James has come to the fore and has been putting consistent performances for the Whites.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “He is in brilliant form as well.

“It has crept up on me a little bit, maybe because we have spoken about Summerville, [Willy] Gnonto and Rutter so frequently this season.

“I think he is up to 20 goal involvements or something this season, three goals in the last five and over the last 13 games, he has six goals and three assists.

“He has been bang in form really.”

James will hope to contribute further when Leeds take on Coventry City away from home on Saturday.