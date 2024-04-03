Former Rangers star Craig Moore has admitted that Philippe Clement’s ability to rebuild the confidence of his players this season has been hugely impressive.

Rangers looked down and out when Clement was brought in to replace Michael Beale in the middle of the ongoing season.

Clement has turned Rangers into strong title contenders and he has already won the Scottish League Cup this season.

Moore admitted that Clement’s honesty and the way he managed to rebuild the confidence of the Rangers players has been the most impressive aspect of his management.

The former Rangers star stressed that the Rangers players were in the doldrums when he came in and from there on, he has changed everything with his training standards behind the scenes.

The Australian told Sky Sports Scotland: “The most impressive thing about Philippe Clement is his honesty and the way he has been able to rebuild his players.

“When he came in the confidence of the whole group was at its lowest and he came in, he was able to rebuild those players and give them confidence.

“And he has just continued to build.

“But I think the honesty and the level of training in terms of standards, which is then replicated on a Saturday, it has been the most pleasing thing.

“It has enabled the fans to get really behind the team.”

Rangers will look to get to the top of the table on Sunday when they host Celtic at Ibrox.

They do have a game in hand over Celtic after their league fixture at Dundee got postponed last month.