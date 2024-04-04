Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has revealed that he still follows his former club Feyenoord, who he believes are doing well this year but have found their job difficult because of an in-form PSV Eindhoven.

Summerville started his career with the Dutch side Feyenoord but did not get much opportunity to impress at senior level, leaving permanently in 2020 to head to England with Leeds.

His full potential has been unveiled in the Championship this season where he has made 33 goal contributions for Leeds and has been one of the primary reasons behind the Whites’ challenging for automatic promotion.

His preoccupation with his current club though has not prevented Summerville from keeping track of the progress of his former team, Feyenoord.

Mentioning some of his old friends there such as Quilindschy Hartman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Antoni Milambo and Quinten Timber, Summerville insisted that he still follows the Dutch champions under Arne Slot.

“I still follow Feyenoord here and there”, Summerville told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“A few of my mates are playing: Quilindschy Hartman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Antoni Milambo and Quinten Timber.

“They are doing well.

“It is only a little more difficult than last year because PSV is doing so well now.

“I will definitely keep an eye on them and hope they continue to do well.”

Last season’s Dutch champions are currently trailing PSV Eindhoven by nine points and look set to lose their crown.